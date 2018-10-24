Aubameyang, Ozil star as Arsenal make it perfect 10

AFP, LONDON

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil stole the show on Monday as Arsenal swept to their 10th successive win with a dominant 3-1 victory against Leicester City.

Unai Emery’s side trailed to Hector Bellerin’s first-half own-goal at the Emirates Stadium, but Ozil, captaining Arsenal on his return to the side after back spasms, produced a majestic display to lead the Gunners’ impressive fightback.

Ozil, shrugging off his poor start to the season, equalized just before halftime and played a key role in Aubameyang’s second-half brace.

Gabon striker Aubameyang scored twice in quick succession after coming off the bench, ensuring Arsenal won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since 2007.

They have scored 30 goals in that blistering streak and climb to fourth place in the English Premier League, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.

On the 69th birthday of Emery’s predecessor Arsene Wenger, this was the kind of swashbuckling show that recalled Arsenal’s glory days under the Frenchman.

Ozil summed up Arsenal’s mood, tweeting after the match: “I think we played some sexy football tonight. Proud captain of this team.”

It was the perfect start to a hectic week that sees Arsenal travel to Portugal for a UEFA Europa League tie against Sporting in Lisbon tomorrow, before returning to domestic action at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“We are happy because we are progressing. We need to play with organization, but also we are beginning to play with heart,” Emery said. “Today the performance of the team, and also of Mesut, was very good.”

Emery has made a remarkable impact since replacing Wenger in the summer.

The Spanish manager’s two-game losing streak at the start of his Arsenal reign is now a distant memory as Gunners fans start to dream of a title challenge after their seventh successive league win.

Emery is not getting carried away just yet.

“It’s important to keep calm and progress with every player. To continue winning is difficult,” he said. “When you improve your demands are very high. We need to control matches more than we are doing now.”

Leicester boss Claude Puel was furious his side did not get a penalty for a first-half handball by Rob Holding.

“I am angry about this decision because the good work from my players was not helped,” Puel said.