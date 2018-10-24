Spurs rally, keep Lakers winless

AP, LOS ANGELES

LeBron James hit the tying three-pointer late in regulation. He led a Lakers lineup of three second-year pros and a rookie making his NBA debut to a 142-136 lead with 55 seconds left in overtime.

James was then reminded in spectacular fashion that nothing will be easy in this west coast chapter of his career.

Patty Mills on Monday hit a go-ahead jumper with 6.8 seconds left as the San Antonio Spurs kept the Lakers winless with James, rallying from a six-point deficit in the final minute of overtime for a wild 143-142 victory.

James tied it with a magisterial three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in regulation as he finished his second Lakers home game with 32 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds, but the superstar missed two free throws with 12.8 seconds to play before Mills coolly put the Spurs ahead.

James then missed a step-back three-pointer at the buzzer, thoroughly deflating the Staples Center as the Lakers fell to the first 0-3 start in James’ career since his second season with Cleveland in 2004-2005.

After cooling down, James did not seem discouraged by the Lakers’ last-minute failure against quality opponents, maybe because Los Angeles were missing suspended starters Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram.

“It’s not” discouraging, he said.

“I know what I got myself into,” James said. “It’s a process. I get it and we’ll be fine. I didn’t come here thinking we were going to be blazing, storming right out of the gate. It’s a process and I understand that.”

LaMarcus Aldridge had 37 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan added 32 points and 14 assists before Mills made the biggest shot of the night.

The Australian guard did it while playing Tony Parker’s traditional role on a familiar San Antonio play.

“It’s always good when you make shots or make an impact,” Mills said. “Other than that shot, it was a team victory. It was a gutsy win. Everyone participated.”

Kyle Kuzma had 37 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, while Josh Hart added 20 points and 10 rebounds.

James’ dramatic three-pointer from a full step beyond the arc capped the Lakers’ improbable rally from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:04 of regulation.

The Lakers then took a 142-136 lead late in overtime with huge contributions from unsung rookie Johnathan Williams, who played important minutes in his NBA debut after JaVale McGee fouled out, but the Lakers sputtered and the Spurs rallied.

Rudy Gay’s three-pointer cut the Lakers’ lead to 142-141 and James missed his free throws before the jumper by Mills, who had 12 points.

“It’s always fun to play close games and have them be that type of atmosphere, and overly competitive,” Aldridge said.

“It was nice to get a close win. It just builds character and makes guys be more confident,” he added.