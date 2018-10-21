SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Osaka-Stephens face-off set

Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens, the last two US Open champions, are to make their career debuts at the WTA Finals by playing each other in their first match in Singapore tomorrow. The initial stage of the eight-player WTA Finals field is a round-robin competition with two teams of four players. The two players with the best record from each round-robin group advance to today’s semi-finals. Stephens, 25, won her first meeting with Osaka in the 2016 Acapulco quarter-finals in straight sets. “I think it will be super fun and it’s a great matchup,” Stephens said.

SOCCER

Maradona needs prostheses

Diego Maradona’s orthopedic surgeon on Friday said the Argentine great has no cartilage left in his knees due to severe osteoarthritis and needs prostheses. German Ochoa also said the 57-year-old must decide if he wants to have surgery. Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title. He last month became the new coach of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa. “The bones are rubbing against each other,” Ochoa told Argentina’s TyC Sports channel. “[The osteoarthritis] is very advanced and causes a great amount of swelling and pain,” he added.

OLYMPICS

Keino innocent, but maligned

Former Kenyan Olympic committee head Kip Keino’s reputation has been damaged unfairly in the Olympic corruption scandal, his lawyer said on Friday as he pushed for charges against the running great to be dropped. Lawyer Cecil Miller said he “very much” believes that the charges would be dropped, and that Keino would instead become a witness in the case against six other Olympic and government officials charged with the misappropriation of more than US$545,000 meant to fund Kenya’s team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. “I was not writing any government checks,” Keino said. “It’s their people who did it. That’s what I know.”

FORMULA ONE

Hamilton fastest in practice

Even in the rain, Lewis Hamilton seems to be in unbeatable form. As for Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel’s fading title hopes, another unforced error might doom his chances once and for all. Hamilton’s Mercedes posted the fastest lap of Friday’s soggy practice sessions at the US Grand Prix, a race where he can clinch a fifth career championship today. Vettel was hit with a three-spot starting grid penalty for driving too fast under a red flag in the morning session. “In my opinion it is not the right thing: If there is a car behind you, it might run into you — but it is more important you don’t get a penalty,” Vettel said.

SOCCER

Bayern Munich attack media

Leading figures at German champion Bayern Munich hit out angrily against the media for their reporting of the club’s recent loss of form, even threatening to take legal action if necessary. Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president Uli Hoeness and sport director Hasan Salihamidzic on Friday held a news conference to speak out against what they consider unfavorable media coverage. Rummenigge labeled some of the criticism aimed at Bayern “derogatory, slanderous reporting.” “It’s time that the most important club in Germany positions itself,” Hoeness said. “We will not accept any disrespectful and irreverent criticism anymore.”