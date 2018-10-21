Home / Sports
Sun, Oct 21, 2018 - Page 11　

Taiwan badminton players advance to Open semi-finals

Staff writer, with CNA, BERLIN

Badminton stars Tai Tzu-ying and Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan on Friday beat their opponents in the third round of the Denmark Open to reach the semi-finals of the women’s singles and men’s singles events respectively.

In a match against Chen Yufei of China that lasted 47 minutes, world No. 1 Tai started the first game by scoring six consecutive points and finished 21-13, but she made several mistakes later and conceded the second set 12-21.

Tai found herself back in the driving seat in the third game with a 13-3 run and went on to win 21-9. This is the 10th time that Tai has edged out Chen.

She was to compete against eighth-ranked He Bingjiao of China in the semi-finals yesterday.

Although Tai has won six of their six encounters, their latest match, at the Badminton World Federation’s Badminton World Championships in Nanjing, ended Tai’s 31-game winning streak.

Chou made a comeback and knocked out South Korea’s Son Wan-ho 17-21, 21-19, 21-15.

Chou was at a disadvantage at the end of the first set, losing 17-21, with things going from bad to worse as world No. 8 Son started the second game with a 5-0 run.

However, Chou caught up and took the lead 16-11 during the second set. The World No. 4 kept his composure and finished the set by upsetting Son 21-19.

Chou turned more aggressive in the final set, leading it 15-5 initially and then claiming the game 21-15 in a thrilling match that lasted 76 minutes.

Chou was to face seventeenth-ranked Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the semi-finals yesterday.

