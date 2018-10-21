Koepka keeps alive chance for top spot, leads in South Korea

AP, JEJU ISLAND, South Korea

Brooks Koepka improved his chances yesterday of taking over as No. 1 golfer in the world, shooting a bogey-free five-under-par 67 for a four-stroke lead after three rounds of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Jeju Island in South Korea.

Koepka had a three-round total of 13-under-par 203. Ian Poulter, who yesterday shot 68, was tied for second place with second-round leader Scott Piercy, who had a 72.

The 28-year-old Koepka, who trailed by one stroke after two rounds, would move to the top of the world rankings if he wins the tournament and former No. 1 Justin Thomas, the defending champion in Jeju, does not finish any better than second.

Thomas shot a 71 and was at one-under-par, 12 strokes behind Koepka and tied for 43rd. It would be Koepka’s first appearance at No. 1.

Dustin Johnson is currently No. 1, Koepka is third and Thomas fourth. Johnson and No. 2 Justin Rose are not playing this week.

There were six golfers tied for fourth, including Rafa Cabrera Bello, who shot 65, and first-round leader Chez Reavie, who had 70.

Shubhankar Sharma of India had the round of the day, a 64, to move to three-under-par, 10 strokes behind Koepka.

Koepka, the three-time major champion who was recently voted the Player of the Year on the PGA Tour, started with eight straight pars.

His round included back-to-back birdies on the ninth and 10th holes, and then a key par save from a difficult lie in the greenside bunker on the 11th — the only hole where he looked in any kind of trouble.

“It was good on the 11th, just to make sure I didn’t have any bogeys — that was kind of the big thing,” Koepka said. “I unfortunately three-putted the next [par-five 12th hole]. Just got to work on my wedge game, which wasn’t very good today.”

Looking ahead to the final round, he added: “My confidence has always been pretty high. Any time you can win three majors, you’re going to be feeling pretty good about yourself. To do what I’ve done over the past two years has been special, but I’m looking to build on that.”

After a round of five birdies and a bogey, Poulter also knew what he needed to do today.

“I think Sunday [today] won’t be as windy as Thursday, so with that in mind, I think the scoring’s going to be pretty good,” said Poulter, who has improved to No. 35 in the rankings after coming close to losing his card on the PGA Tour in 2016.

“I’m going to need to make a few birdies,” he added. “Obviously, Brooks is in cruise control right now and obviously I am going to need a shoot a low one.”

The US$9.5 million tournament is the second in the PGA Tour’s three-week Asian swing culminating in the WGC-HSBC Champions next week in Shanghai.