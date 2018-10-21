Thai cave survivors train with Galaxy, Ibrahimovic

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Thai junior soccer team who were rescued from a flooded cave after being trapped for more than two weeks trained with the Los Angeles Galaxy and their star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday in the latest stop of an international tour.

The Wild Boars team, who earlier this month were guests at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, were given a tour of the Galaxy’s StubHub Center Stadium before training with members of the Major League Soccer team at a nearby soccer field.

The Thai youngsters, aged from 11 to 16, were retrieved in July from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex after a dramatic rescue effort.

Friday’s visit to the Galaxy was set up by US television star Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted the team on her show on Monday last week.

Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic had also appeared as a surprise guest to meet the team on the show.

“I thought I was brave, but these kids, this team, is much braver than me... This is probably the best team in the world,” Ibrahimovic said.

The team became the center of a global media sensation as the world watched and waited for news of their rescue in June.