Crowd of 50,000 to attend the Loons’ last home game

AP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota

After almost two full years as a Major League Soccer franchise, Minnesota United have been an unquestionably successful draw in a crowded sports market.

The Loons have more than 50,000 tickets sold and distributed for their final home game of the season to prove it.

When Minnesota host a Los Angeles team who need a win today to stay in contention in the Western Conference playoffs, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy are to be the target of more than twice the usual jeers from the crowd at TCF Bank Stadium. The Loons have averaged about 22,000 fans per game, the seventh-most in the 23-team league.

“It’s going to be one of those nights that before it actually happens, you can’t imagine how it’s going to be,” Minnesota defender Michael Boxall said. “I think it’s going to be an unforgettable evening, and we will do everything we can to make it unforgettable for the 50K that show up.”

Next spring, the Loons are to move from the University of Minnesota’s football stadium to St Paul to play in the under-construction Allianz Field. The farewell to their temporary home is to include post-match fireworks and a ceremonial lighting of the new, 19,400-capacity venue across the river.

Concessions are to include US$2 hot dogs and US$1 popcorn as a throwback to 1976, when a crowd of 49,572 watched the Minnesota Kicks play a North American Soccer League game at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minnesota.

That is the previous attendance record for a Minnesota soccer team, although an international friendly between AC Milan and Chelsea drew a crowd of 64,101 to US Bank Stadium, the first ticketed event at the home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.

“I would love to think that we’re going to beat the LA Galaxy and we’ll have 50,000 people singing Wonderwall by Oasis afterward,” Minnesota United chief executive officer Chris Wright said. “Who’d have thought that was possible in the state of Minnesota? Not only is it possible, it’s relevant.”