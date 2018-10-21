Frankfurt rout Duesseldorf 7-1

AP, BERLIN

Luka Jovic was in unstoppable form on Friday, scoring five goals as Eintracht Frankfurt crushed promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf 7-1 in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old Serbian is the first Frankfurt player to score five goals in a league game.

After grabbing two goals and two assists in his past two matches, he continued his rich vein of form. Jovic scored twice in quick succession during the first half after Sebastian Haller opened the scoring with a penalty.

Haller scored his second goal of the game shortly after the break, and he also set up Jovic’s fifth goal with a deft chip over the defense, which the forward headed home in the 72nd minute.

Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter took Jovic off a few minutes from the end, but only so he could get a standing ovation from the home fans.

Frankfurt climbed to sixth place on goal difference ahead of Bayern Munich — who have not won in their past three league games and were to be at VfL Wolfsburg yesterday.

Duesseldorf dropped to last place ahead of the rest of the eighth round.

AP, PARIS

Forwards Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay each scored on Friday as Lyon beat Nimes 2-0 at home to move up to third place in the French league.

The speedy Dembele netted midway through the first half, controlling a high ball over the top with his left foot and slotting it past the goalkeeper with his right after shrugging off a defender.

The effort was the 22-year-old’s third league goal since a summer move from Scottish champion Celtic.

Depay has been searching for his best form but, boosted by strong performances for the Netherlands during the international break, he ended a drought for Lyon when he scored from close range in the 90th minute.

The win moved Lyon one point ahead of fourth-place Marseille and two points behind Lille heading into this weekend’s games.

Before the international break, Lyon lost 5-0 at runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain — who looked to make it 10 straight wins when facing Amiens at home yesterday.

France great Thierry Henry made his coaching debut as struggling Monaco — down in 18th — traveled to play Strasbourg.

AP, VIGO, Spain

Alaves continued their sensational start to the season on Friday by winning 1-0 at Celta Vigo to go top of Spanish league.

A modest club from Spain’s northern Basque Country, Alaves secured another notable victory following a 1-0 win over Champions League winners Real Madrid.

True to the formula installed by coach Abelardo Fernandez, Alaves defended superbly and executed a set piece to perfection in the 58th minute when Victor Laguardia squared a long ball for unmarked midfielder Tomas Pina to tap home.

“These three points are golden,” said goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco, who made two key saves to ensure the victory.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground,” he added.

Alaves were one point above Sevilla, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid two points behind. Those three teams were to play yesterday, with Barcelona at home to Sevilla.

Some of Celta’s fans jeered the team after their first loss at home in the league since December.

Following a promising start under new coach Antonio Mohamed, Celta have not won in six straight games and sit 10th.