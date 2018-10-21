Home / Sports
Sun, Oct 21, 2018 - Page 11　

Kasatkina beats Jabeur to win Kremlin Cup

AP, MOSCOW

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns against Daria Kasatkina of Russia in their Kremlin Cup women’s singles final in Moscow, Russia, yesterday.

Photo: Reuters

Daria Kasatkina yesterday won the Kremlin Cup as Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur narrowly failed to become the first WTA winner from her country.

Jabeur was a set and a break up at 4-1 in the second before she seemed to tire in her eighth match in as many days, allowing Kasatkina to claim a 2-6, 7-6 (8/3), 6-4 victory with vocal support from the home crowd.

Sixth-seeded Kasatkina ended a run of three losses in finals, including last year’s Kremlin Cup, and has a career 2-3 record. Her previous win was in Charleston in April last year.

Ons Jabeur made history on Friday when she became the first Tunisian woman to reach a WTA final by seeing off Latvian fifth seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

Ranked world No. 101 and making it through qualifying, Jabeur prevailed in 1 hour, 37 minutes.

“This is really amazing and I’m really happy. I gave it my all today and it wasn’t easy, because she plays really good,” said 24-year-old Jabeur, who unleashed 45 winners on her way to victory.

“Maybe I was too relaxed in the second set,” she added. “At the end, I stayed calm. It was a little bit frustrating, because I missed some easy balls, but I said I was just going to play my game — and if it goes, it goes.”

AP, STOCKHOLM

On the day that Wimbledon introduced final-set tiebreakers, the player behind the two longest-ever matches at the All England Club needed yet another one to advance to the semi-finals of the Stockholm Open.

Big-serving John Isner won his second all-American matchup of the week in the Swedish capital, beating Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/2) in the last of the quarter-finals on Friday. All six sets played by the top-seeded Isner at the tournament have gone to tiebreakers.

Two epic matches involving the big-serving Isner at Wimbledon likely prompted the Grand Slam to announce earlier on Friday that final-set tiebreakers would be played at the grass-court event from next year, when the score reaches 12-12 in the decider.

Isner beat Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the final set of a match that took more than 11 hours in 2010, and lost 26-24 to Kevin Anderson in the fifth set in the semi-finals this year.

They are the two longest matches in the history of a tournament that began in 1877.

Both of Isner’s wins in Stockholm have been hard-fought and involved late-night finishes.

“It was very tough,” said the 10th-ranked Isner, who beat Bradley Klahn 7-6 (8/2), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the second round on Thursday. “It’s similar to last night — very late.”

“I need to take care of myself and go to bed,” he added.

Isner concluded the march of the top three seeds into the semi-finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the third seed from Greece, beat Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) and second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini advanced after his opponent, Chung Hyeon, retired during their match. Fognini was leading this year’s Australian Open semi-finalist 7-5, 2-1.

In the other quarter-final, fourth-seeded American Jack Sock lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Latvian Ernests Gulbis, the 2014 French Open semi-finalist, who is to face Isner.

