SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

CYCLING

Jakobsen win stage 3

Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands yesterday won Stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi, finishing the 125.4km ride through Nanning, China, in 2 hours, 43 minutes, 54 seconds ahead of Germany’s Pascal Ackermann and Max Walscheid. Taiwan’s Feng Chun-kai was 20th. Jakobsen led over all with a combined time of 8:24:17.

SOCCER

Red Star plans lawsuit

Red Star Belgrade yesterday said that they plan to file charges against a French newspaper that alleged match-fixing in the Oct. 3 Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain. Serbian media reported that Red Star have engaged a French law firm after L’Equipe reported that a Belgrade team official was suspected of betting 5 million euros (US$5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals in Paris. PSG won 6-1. French authorities are investigating allegations from the game. Red Star have denied the match-fixing claims.

SOCCER

Vidal fined 800,000 euros

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been fined 800,000 euros by a German court after being found guilty of assault during a nightclub fight last year. The Munich District Court fined the Chile international based on 80 days worth of wages, calculated to be 10,000 euros per day. The 31-year-old was not in court to hear the verdict, as he played in Chile’s 1-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday, which “professionally prevented” his appearance in Bavaria, his lawyer said. Vidal and his half-brother were found guilty after attacking another man at Munich’s Crowns Club.

ATHLETICS

Kip Keino arrested

Running great Kip Keino yesterday handed himself in to police in Kenya and was under arrest, facing charges of corruption and abuse of office. The 78-year-old Keino, former Kenyan minister of sports Hassan Wario and two other former sports ministry officials surrendered to police to meet a 6am deadline. They are due in court today to plead to the charges relating to the misuse of more than US$500,000 meant to fund Kenya’s team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Keino was president of the Kenyan Olympic committee at the time.

CRICKET

Pakistan take control

Middle-order batsmen Babar Azam and Sarfraz Ahmed yesterday stroked half centuries to boost Pakistan on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Abu Dhabi. Azam was dismissed for 99 to add to a run-out on a day of strangeness for the dominant “away hosts.” Sarfraz made 81 as Pakistan set Australia 538 to win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Australia were 47-1 at stumps. The embarrassing dismissal of Azhar Ali was the highlight of the day. The batsman edged a Peter Siddle delivery to the third-man boundary and, thinking the ball had crossed the rope, halted in the middle of the pitch to talk to fellow batsman Safiq. However, Mitchell Starc picked up the ball a meter from the boundary and threw it back to wicketkeeper Tim Paine, who ran Azhar out, leaving the Pakistan duo — who have combined experience of 130 Tests and more than 9,000 runs — looking stunned and sheepish. Azhar fell for a well-played 64.