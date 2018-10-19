Ariya seizes early lead in Shanghai, Taiwan’s Hsu 10th

AP, SHANGHAI

Ariya Jutanugarn yesterday shot a six-under-par 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament, with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling three strokes back.

The Thai player had six birdies in a bogey-free round, including three straight on Nos. 4, 5 and 6.

“I always have so much fun when I play in Asia,” Jutanugarm said, adding that her key was “just not to expect anything. Just go out have fun and enjoy everything.”

Kim Sei-young and Danielle Kang (both 67) were one shot back, with six other players — Paula Creamer, Lydia Ko, Ryann O’Toole, Minjee Lee, Wenbo Liu and Lizette Salas — only two shots off the lead.

Hsu was in a share of 10th with seven others after a doble-bogey offset her five birdies.

Kang credited her improved play to new coach Butch Harmon.

“We just kind of simplify the game a lot,” she said. “Just trying to calm it down and get back to how I used to play. Just more feel golf. Thinking less mechanics and going with the flow.”

“Today’s round went very smooth,” Kang said. “Coming off very good momentum after last week and I’ve been hitting the ball really well, playing great. I’ve just been trusting my game and just keep giving myself birdie chances. They kept rolling in.”

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun was well off the pace after a five-over-par opening roun left her in a share of 73rd.

The tournament is the second of five being played in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China in the LPGA’s annual Asian swing.

Additional reporting by staff writer

CJ CUP

Staff writer

Chez Reavie yesterday held a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup on Jeju Island, South Korea, with a first-round 68 putting him ahead of Danny Willett and Kim Si-woo, who both shot three-under-par 69s.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung shot a four-over-par 76 to be in a share of 56th.