SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GYMNASTICS

Bono resigns after four days

Interim USA Gymnastics CEO and president Mary Bono has resigned just four days after she stepped into the role. Bono was the subject of criticism from Olympic champion Simone Biles over the weekend. “*mouth drop* don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything,” Biles wrote on Twitter. Bono had tweeted, and then deleted, a photograph of herself drawing over a Nike logo, a presumed shot at the company’s advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick. Bono later tweeted that she respects “everyone’s views & fundamental right to express them.”

ATHLETICS

IAAF to delay hormone rules

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said it would not apply rules to limit natural testosterone levels in female runners until the Court of Arbitration for Sport concludes an appeal case brought by Olympic champion Caster Semenya. The federation on Tuesday said it agreed to postpone the intended Nov. 1 start for eligibility rules until the court gives a verdict “expected on or before” March 26. That target date is six months and two days before the start of the World Championships in Doha. If the federation’s rules for athletes with differences of sex development are upheld by the court, female runners would be forced to medicate to reduce their testosterone levels for six months before racing internationally from 400m through the mile. The federation expects a February appeal hearing for Semenya. “The IAAF remains very confident of the legal, scientific and ethical bases for the regulations, and therefore fully expects the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reject these challenges,” the organization said.

SAILING

Ian Kiernan dies at 78

Ian Kiernan, an environmental campaigner and accomplished around-the-world sailor who raced for more than 40 years, died yesterday at 78 after a short battle with cancer, his family said. Kiernan competed for Australia at the Admiral’s, Southern Cross, Clipper, Kenwood and Trans Pacific Cup competitions. In 1986-1987, Kiernan represented Australia in the BOC Challenge solo around-the-world yacht race, placing sixth out of a fleet of 25 yachts. During the challenge, Kiernan became dismayed by the amount of pollution in the world’s oceans. He in 1989 organized a community event, Clean Up Sydney Harbour, for which 40,000 volunteers turned out to help clean up the waterway. Officials for Clean-up Australia say the day has since spread to about 120 nations. Kiernan was named Australian of the Year in 1994 and in 1998 received a UN Environment Programme award for “mobilizing tens of millions of people around the globe.”

ICE HOCKEY

Devils continue perfect start

Kyle Palmieri became the first player in NHL history to score his team’s first goal in each of the first four games of the season on Tuesday night, when his first-period tally gave the New Jersey Devils the only goal they would need in a 3-0 win over the visiting Dallas Stars. Goalie Keith Kinkaid recorded his second shutout of the season — as many as he had in the previous two seasons combined — by making 24 saves for the Devils, who are the lone unbeaten team in the NHL.