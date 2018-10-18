Ackermann wins Guangxi Stage 2

AFP, SHANGHAI

Germany cyclist Pascal Ackermann yesterday took the second stage of the Tour of Guangxi in southern China.

Ackerman of the team Bora-Hansgrohe won in 3 hours, 18 minutes, 58 seconds, ahead of Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors and first-stage winner Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo.

The Dutchman Groenewegen remains on top in the overall standings, four seconds ahead of both Ackermann and Jakobsen.

The 145km second stage ran along the coast of the Gulf of Tonkin between the cities of Beihai and Qinzhou.

Cyclists are expected to face their biggest challenge on Stage 5, a 212km route from Liuzhou to Guilin, taking in some rugged roads and three climbs.

The six-stage race in Guangxi, China, a region bordering on Vietnam, is the final stop on this year’s Union Cycliste Internationale World Tour.