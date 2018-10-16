Brady, streaking Patriots edge Chiefs

AP, FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts

Young quarterbacks have always had a tough time winning at Gillette Stadium during the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era.

Add Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the list.

The Patriots on Sunday had their best offensive night of the season, amassing 500 total yards while getting another clutch performance from Brady, their surefire Hall of Fame quarterback, in a 43-40 win over the Chiefs.

Brady passed for 340 yards and a touchdown, while running for another score and helped set up Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard, game-winning field goal as New England held off a frantic second-half rally by the Chiefs.

New England’s third straight win was Brady’s 200th victory as a starting quarterback. He also passed former teammate Adam Vinatieri for most career wins in the regular season and playoffs combined with 227.

“I think we have a lot of clutch players,” Brady said. “I think we have no problem grinding it out. That’s what the football season’s all about. I don’t think we’ve seen our best. I think we can play a lot better and I think that’s what we plan to do.”

The Patriots have now won three straight games since starting the season 1-2 and, at least offensively, they seem to be finding a groove following a slow start that included lopsided losses to Jacksonville and Detroit.

New England have scored 30 or more points in three consecutive games.

It was the first blemish of the season for the Chiefs (5-1) and the first loss as a starter for Kansas City’s 23-year-old quarterback Mahomes, who started the game slowly before rallying his team from a 15-point, first-half deficit to take a late lead.

He threw a pair of early interceptions, but regained confidence down the stretch leading touchdown drives with the same improbable plays he has been pulling off all season.

He kept quieting a nervous New England crowd.

The Chiefs tied the game at 40-40 via Mahomes’ 75-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, but they left too much time on the clock for Brady, who marched his team down the field to set up the eventual winning kick.

“They had a good game plan,” Mahomes said.

“They threw a lot of pressure at us, a lot of different, and I just tried to stay within myself. I missed some throws even when there was pressure that we could have scored on, and I feel like as the game went on I just kept making the reads and throwing the ball and I started connecting on the ones later,” he said.

The Chiefs imploded with Alex Smith under center last season, losing six of their final 11 after a 5-0 start, but tight end Travis Kelce said he feels like this team has lots of room to grow and has a different mentality than it did this time last season.

“You got to love the way the team fought,” Kelce said.

“It is crappy losing and nobody likes to lose,” he said. “It is unfortunate that the team that ended up with the ball won. It is something to learn from and you have to start fast.”