Home favorite Chun wins KEB Hana Bank contest

Reuters, SEOUL

Chun In-gee delighted the home crowd yesterday by winning the KEB Hana Bank Championship, with the South Korean firing a six-under-par 66 in the final round to record her third LPGA Tour victory.

Chun, whose two previous wins on the US Tour had both been majors, finished with a 16-under-par 272 total, three strokes ahead of England’s Charley Hull (71) at the Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon, South Korea.

South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun (69), Australia’s Minjee Lee (70), Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (71) and the US’ Danielle Kang (72) were a stroke further back tied for third.

With nine wins on the Korean women’s tour, Chun’s popularity remains undimmed at home.

Organizers said that almost 32,000 fans came out for the final round.

“I’m so happy to win in front of these fans,” a tearful Chun told Korean television, adding that she hoped it would mark a “turning point” after two winless seasons.

World No. 1 Park was disappointed not to have laid down a challenge on the final day.

“As I mentioned earlier, this was a course I was confident with and in the past had scored very well here, and I really wanted to win,” she said.

The US Tour continues its end-of-season Asian swing next week in China with the inaugural Buick LPGA Shanghai.

CIMB CLASSIC

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Australian Marc Leishman burned away from the field yesterday with a dominant front nine at TPC Kuala Lumpur before cruising home to a commanding five-stroke win at the CIMB Classic.

Frustrated by a number of near-misses in a winless 2017-2018 season, Leishman claimed his fourth PGA Tour victory in his first start of the new season.

“I’m really happy with everything. It’s nice to get another win,” the 34-year-old said greenside, after closing with a seven-under-par 65 to finish with a 26-under 262 total.

“It had been more than a year since I’d won,” he added.

Americans Chesson Hadley and Bronson Burgoon finished joint runner-up with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo on 21-under-par, while headliner and twice champion Justin Thomas was tied for fifth a stroke further back after closing strongly with a 64.

Leishman charged clear with a run of four consecutive birdies from the second hole and drained a monster 45-foot putt over a ridge on the par-four ninth hole to blow out the lead to three shots.

Leishman finally had a blemish with a bogey on 13, but he steadied at the par-four 16th, rolling in a curling birdie putt from 15 feet.

That left the final holes a procession, and a beaming Leishman strolled up the 18th fairway

“I want to try and win something else before the end of the year, but this is awesome,” he said.