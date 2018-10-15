Lions edge Monkeys in 6-5 season closer

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

In the last regular game of the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) season yesterday, outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien collected three hits to win the league batting title with a total of 165 hits for the year, and lead the Uni-President Lions to a 6-5 win over the Lamigo Monkeys in Taoyuan.

Lamigo designated hitter Chen Chun-hsiu also racked up three hits, including a home run, to beat out the Fubon Guardians’ Fu Chin-lung and earn the highest batting average with 0.374.

Even with the loss, the Monkeys ended the season in first place with a 73-47 record, followed by the Lions with a 64-55 record, the Fubon Guardians with a 54-66 record and the Brothers Baseball Club at the bottom of the table with 48-71.

The Fubon Guardians finished the season on a high on Saturday as they edged the Brothers 6-5 at New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Stadium.

With the contest tied at five runs apiece, outfielder Lin Che-hsuan hit a double to drive in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for Fubon, helping relief pitcher Lo Kuo-hua bag his second win of the year.

Also on Saturday, the Monkeys pummeled the Lions 13-1 in Taoyuan, with rookie catcher Hsu Yu-hao hitting a solo homer over the left field fence when pinch hitting in the eighth inning.

Lamigo starting pitcher Bruce Kern picked up his 13th win of the season — the second-most wins in the league — as he departed in the eighth inning with eight strikeouts and one run on six hits, improving his ERA to 3.28.

Guardians pitcher Bryan Woodall will finish the season with 14 wins, a league best.

The Lions and the Guardians have most of the week off to prepare for their match-up on Friday, the first round of the playoffs.

For the best-of-five series, the Lions are to host the Guardians at home in Tainan for Games 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday.

The series will run for five consecutive days, with the Guardians returning to New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Stadium on Sunday for Game 3. If needed, Game 4 would be played in New Taipei City, while Game 5 would be played in Tainan.

Team officials urge fans to purchase tickets ahead of time.

The winner of the series is to face the Monkeys, the defending champions from last year.

Lamigo are to start the best-of-seven championship series with a home advantage, playing the two opening games at Taoyuan International Stadium on the weekend of Oct. 27 and 28.