Huang takes silver in badminton team relay

Staff writer, with CNA, BUENOS AIRES

Taiwanese badminton player Huang Yin-hsuan and her teammates on Friday came away with a silver medal in the relay competition at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Huang’s mixed team, dubbed Omega, was edged out 106-110 by team Alpha in a series of 10 matches that consisted of men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and men’s and women’s singles.

The mixed relay contest comprised eight teams — named Alpha, Delta, Epsilon, Gamma, Omega, Sigma, Theta and Zeta — each made up of players of different nationalities.

Playing in the second match, Huang beat Maria Delcheva of Bulgaria 22-20 in the women’s singles.

“At first, I took the international mixed contest as fun, because you know basically nothing about your teammates or how good they can play,” Huang said after the contest. “I never thought we could go this far, and in the end I learned that everyone has their own special skills.”

Overall, Huang said that she was happy with the results and that the greatest reward was getting to make friends with players from all over the world.