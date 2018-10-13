Suspensions over brawl, Nurmagomedov ‘would quit’

The Guardian

The Nevada Athletic Commission has suspended Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for at least 10 days after their fight at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 ended with brawls spreading into the crowd.

The suspensions are effective from Monday next week, but could be extended once the events of Saturday last week in Las Vegas have been investigated further.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov said he would quit UFC if one of his fellow fighters is punished for his role in the aftermath of the Russian’s victory over Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White said he could ban Zubaira Tukhugov after he was involved in a brawl with McGregor at the end of Saturday’s fight.

Nurmagomedov also fought with one of McGregor’s trainers after the fight.

On Instagram on Thursday before his suspension was announced, Nurmagomedov referenced McGregor’s attack earlier this year on a bus carrying UFC fighters.

“I would like to address @ufc. Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?” Nurmagomedov wrote, also referring to the slurs McGregor directed at him during the buildup to UFC 229.

“In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself,” he added.

The commission has withheld Nurmagomedov’s purse from the fight.

Nurmagomedov brushed off the subject of money in his post: “And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat.”