Taiwan joins in opening of Youth Olympic Games

Staff writer, with CNA, BUENOS AIRES

On Saturday, a team representing Taiwan paraded into the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games at the iconic Obelisk in Buenos Aires.

This was the first opening ceremony to take place outside and to be open to the public.

Buenos Aires’ Obelisk, a historic monument and icon, is located in the middle of the city’s July 9 Avenue, which at 140m wide is the world’s widest avenue.

The 12-day Games has attracted 4,000 athletes aged 15 to 18 from 206 nations and territories who are to compete in 32 sports events.

Led by archer Tang Chih-chun, Taiwan has 59 athletes who are to participate in 19 events.

The Games began yesterday, with Taiwan competing in roller skating, table tennis, swimming, badminton and tennis.