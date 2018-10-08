Wozniacki gains 30th title with Open victory

AFP, BEIJING

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki won her 30th WTA singles title as she beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in the China Open final yesterday.

The Danish world No. 2 was impressive all week in Beijing — never dropping a set and rarely looking troubled — and sealed her spot in the WTA Finals Singapore.

The 28-year-old Wozniacki, who won the China Open in 2010, was once more imperious against the 20th-ranked Sevastova, who briefly retired from tennis in May 2013 with an injury. Wozniacki, whose form has been patchy in the second half of the year, was ruthless on her serve and wrapped up the first set with an overhead smash to underline her superiority.

US Open champion Naomi Osaka yesterday pulled out of this week’s Hong Kong Open to prevent aggravating a slight back injury, organizers said yesterday.

The Japanese star required treatment to her lower back during her semi-final defeat to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova at the China Open in Beijing on Saturday.

Afterward, Osaka, who turns 21 on Tuesday next week, said it was more a case of fatigue than anything more serious, but suggested that she might not make the WTA Hong Kong Open, which starts today.

“Unfortunately, I have been playing through pain in my back this whole week,” the world No. 6 said in a subsequent statement released by organizers.

“The doctors have advised me that I need to rest to ensure that the injury is not further aggravated and does not become more serious,” she added.

One player who does appear set to play in Hong Kong is China’s Wang Qiang, who is in the form of her life.

The 28th-ranked Wang was well beaten by world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki in the China Open semi-finals, going down 6-1, 6-3, and has been carrying a thigh injury.

“I’ll try my best because I will definitely face the same situation in the future,” Wang said, asked if she would compete in Hong Kong. “I cannot give up easily.”