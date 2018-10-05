Athletics out early with wild-card loss

AP, NEW YORK

Other than opening with a reliever on the mound on Wednesday night, nothing much was different about this year’s post-season for the Oakland Athletics. Once again, they did not last very long.

Liam Hendriks gave up a two-run homer to Aaron Judge on his ninth pitch and the A’s never recovered, making another early playoffs exit with a 7-2 loss to the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card game.

Oakland’s dangerous bats were mostly silenced by Luis Severino and a nasty New York bullpen, sending the A’s home for the winter — an abrupt ending to their 97-win season.

“Unless you play the last game, it’s disappointing,” manager Bob Melvin said. “So I think when you reflect back and look where we started the year, kind of where we came from, it ends up being a good year, but it doesn’t feel good right now.”

The Yankees advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the Boston Red Sox.

It was the eighth consecutive defeat for the A’s in a winner-take-all post-season game since Reggie Jackson’s homer helped beat a New York Mets team that featured Tom Seaver and Willie Mays in Game 7 of the 1973 World Series.

Despite making nine playoff appearances this century, Oakland have reached the AL Championship Series only once, in 2006.

The club dropped to 1-14 during that stretch with a chance to move on, including a 9-8 loss in 12 innings to Kansas City in the 2014 AL wild-card game.

“We’ve had a tough time with it and it’s frustrating,” Melvin said.

With his rotation heavily depleted by injuries, Melvin started Hendriks in a “bullpen game,” a strategic trend that has quickly caught on around the majors after an innovative Tampa Bay organization employed it often this year with tangible success.

Hendriks, a no-name reliever with starting experience, returned from the minors last month and was effective in eight games as an “opener.”

He tossed seven shutout innings over the last seven, pitching one inning each time before handing the ball to someone else as the Athletics relied on a strong and deep bullpen.

That was the idea on Wednesday, too, but intentionally throwing “Johnny Wholestaff,” as it used to be called, in a winner-take-all playoff game was certainly an unprecedented experiment.

“I think the first two batters obviously weren’t the way I drew it up. Didn’t quite get ahead, got into some bad counts and they made me pay,” Hendriks said. “After that, I kind of settled down a little bit. Got into a rhythm and was able to retire the next three, but unfortunately the first two came back to bite us.”