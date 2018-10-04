LeBron gets ovation at first game with Los Angeles Lakers

AFP, LOS ANGELES

LeBron James on Tuesday received a rapturous reception in his home debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, but was unable to prevent his new team from slipping to a second pre-season defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

James, who joined the Lakers in July from the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-year deal, was given a rousing standing ovation by the Staples Center crowd as he arrived on the court.

The 33-year-old delighted the crowd with some silky touches, finishing with 13 points, three assists, three rebounds, two steals and four turnovers during 15 minutes of first-half play before sitting out the second half.

The game ended in a 113-111 win for Denver, who had also beaten the Lakers in San Diego on Sunday in James’ first game with his new club.

James earlier on Tuesday told reporters that he was still adjusting to his new environment and once again cautioned that the new-look Lakers squad would take time to gel.

“We’ve got a new group. We’re not at the level that a lot of the teams are in terms of cohesiveness and chemistry,” James said following morning practice. “Every day is another opportunity for us to get better.”