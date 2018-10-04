Dimitrov double-faults out of Open

AP, BEIJING

Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov is out of the Beijing Open, beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the second round yesterday.

At 4-4 in the deciding set, the 55th-ranked Lajovic, helped by a Dimitrov double fault, broke the Bulgarian’s serve, then won four consecutive points in his next service game to close out the match in 1 hour, 51 minutes.

Later yesterday, top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro was scheduled to play his second-round match against Karen Khachanov.

In women’s play, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The win helped avenge Pliskova’s loss to Sasnovich in their only previous meeting, a straight-sets defeat in Tokyo in 2016.

The seventh-seeded Pliskova, who trailed 2-0 in the second set at the National Tennis Center before winning four games in a row, has lost in the third round each of the past two years in Beijing. She was next to play local wild-card Wang Qiang.

Among featured women’s matches scheduled later yesterday, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki was to play Petra Martic in the second round and ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens was taking on on Dominika Cibulkova in a third-round match.