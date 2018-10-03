Home / Sports
Late score gives Bournemouth win over Palace

Reuters

AFC Bournemouth’s David Brooks vies for the ball with Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt in their Premier League match at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England, on Monday.

Photo: Reuters

An 87th minute penalty from substitute Junior Stanislas gave AFC Bournemouth a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

The win, Bournemouth’s fourth in seven games, moves Eddie Howe’s team to seventh place, just 2 points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

David Brooks put the Cherries ahead in the fifth minute with an excellent left-foot finish after smart work from Callum Wilson.

Bournemouth dominated the first half, moving the ball well at speed while Palace struggled to get a foothold, but Roy Hodgson’s side were a different proposition after the break.

Palace got back on level terms in the 55th minute with a thundering drive from Patrick van Aanholt, the Dutch wing-back blasting home after being fed by Wilfried Zaha.

However, the Londoners needed two big saves from goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to hold off Bournemouth — the Welsh international goalkeeper keeping out a shot from Wilson and then diving to push away a header from Dan Gosling.

However, 3 minutes from the end, referee Mike Dean spotted Palace defender Mamadou Sakho throw out at an arm and elbow into the face of Jefferson Lerma and awarded a penalty that Stanislas slotted home for the 3 points.

“It was a difficult second half. Palace played well and we took a while to get into our stride. When we did, we had some great chances and it was a great win,” Howe said, adding that his team had their “feet on the ground” despite a lofty league position.

Former England manager Hodgson felt that his side were unlucky not to get a draw.

“We played well, so it’s disappointing to end up on the losing side for that penalty we gave away. It was errors on our part and we paid a price for it,” he said.

“I thought we had done enough in the second half to get back into the game and get at least a point out of it,” said the Palace manager, whose team have seven points from seven games and are 13th in the table.

