Cubs crush Cardinals to set up tiebreaker

AP, CHICAGO

The crowd of 39,275 roared when Jason Heyward caught Francisco Pena’s fly ball for the final out on a wet, cool afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Now, everything gets real crazy.

Anthony Rizzo on Sunday had four hits and scored three times as the Chicago Cubs set up a tiebreaker game for the National League Central title by beating the St Louis Cardinals 10-5.

“We know what’s at stake. Obviously, we needed to win today, by all means and tomorrow is the same thing,” Rizzo said.

Shortly after Milwaukee completed an 11-0 victory over Detroit, Jorge de la Rosa worked a hitless ninth inning to move the Cubs back into a tie with the Brewers at 95-67.

Yairo Munoz walked with two out, but Pena’s harmless fly to right closed it out.

Next up, game No. 163.

Chicago were to host Milwaukee yesterday and the Colorado Rockies were visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers as MLB held a pair of tiebreaker games on the same day for the first time.

At stake was the post-season road for each club.

The winner at Wrigley Field gets a spot in the division series and home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

The loser plays again today, hosting the runner-up in the National League West in the wild-card game.

“It’s interesting that baseball is such a perfect game in some ways that it takes 162 to not decide anything,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

St Louis (88-74) were still in contention heading into the final week of the season, but they were swept by Milwaukee before dropping two of three against Chicago.

Catcher Yadier Molina, outfielder Marcell Ozuna, and infielders Kolten Wong and Jedd Gyorko were held out of the finale due to nagging injuries.

St Louis missed out on the playoffs for a third straight year for the first time since they went 75-86 in 1999.

They finished with a 41-28 record under Mike Shildt, who took over as manager after Mike Matheny was fired on July 14.

“Three straight years of coming up short,” said first baseman Matt Carpenter, who finished with a career-high 36 homers. “We as an organization, as a total group, top to bottom, everybody in this clubhouse, all the staff, we have to find a way to get better, to compete if we want to play in October.”