UFC’s ‘sportswashing’ of Chechen dictator

On Sept. 15, Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov walked into Moscow’s Olimpiyskiy Stadium to watch the evening’s fights. Kadyrov was surrounded by three of his most loyal henchmen — one of whom has been accused of torture and another of plotting an assassination — as he made his way to the front row of the 35,000-capacity arena.

Although used to attending mixed martial arts (MMA) events on a near-weekly basis in Chechnya, this was the first time that Kadyrov was present at a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) show.

Given Kadyrov’s human rights abuses — including a deadly crackdown on LGBTQ people within Chechnya resulting in torture and summary executions — his presence in the front row of a UFC event highlights a concerning link between the dictator and the world’s largest MMA promotion.

Kadyrov’s decision to attend the UFC’s first-ever show in Moscow is due to the presence of Magomed Ankhalaev, a UFC light heavyweight prospect from Dagestan, who represents Kadyrov through the dictator’s fight club, Akhmat MMA.

That night, Ankalaev defeated Marcin Prachnio by head-kick knockout in the opening round.

During his post-fight interview in the octagon, Ankalaev thanked Kadyrov for his support and finished off with Kadyrov’s infamous slogan “Akhmat Power.”

Founded in 2015, the Akhmat MMA fight club consists of an MMA promotion and several training facilities throughout Chechnya and various other post-Soviet states.

The club is sponsored by Kadyrov through his government’s budget and bears the name of his father.

Fighters who are signed to the club’s official roster are paid monthly stipends that cover medical expenses, training costs and travel fees. Depending on the level of success achieved, fighters are also gifted with expensive cars and other ostentatious goods.

The club is operated by Abuzayed Vismuradov, a colonel considered to be one of the most powerful men in Chechnya.

Known as “Patriot,” Vismuradov once fought in the Chechen wars against Russia alongside Kadyrov himself, before being elevated to commander of the Chechnya’s Special Forces, the “Terek” Chechen SWAT unit and Kadyrov’s private security detail.

Kadyrov’s decision to place one of his most influential security figures in charge of his MMA promotion and fight club suggests that the club is likely an extension of Kadyrov’s government.

Through Kadyrov’s patronage and support, the club has risen to become one of the largest MMA training facilities and promotions within the Russian Federation. It has signed several notable fighters from other MMA organizations and has placed its promotional might and resources behind them.

Five of these fights have moved on to sign with the UFC. Four remain under contract with the UFC, despite the undeniable link between them and Kadyrov.

Like many strongmen before him, Kadyrov uses sports to enhance his cult of personality and bolster his reputation as a benevolent leader who enjoys sports.

Following the end of the Second Chechen War in 2000, the Kremlin reached an agreement with Chechnya that gave the republic increased financial support and resources in exchange for its complete loyalty to the Russian Federation. When Kadyrov rose to power seven years later, he took reign of a republic ripe for transformation into his own personal fiefdom.

Kadyrov has been able to use sports like MMA and soccer to further cement his reign.