Indonesia soccer hooligan violence back in spotlight

AFP, JAKARTA

From deadly fan beatings to teams being transported to matches in armored personnel carriers, Indonesia is fast gaining a reputation as Asia’s most violent soccer nation.

On Sunday last week, 23-year-old Persija Jakarta fan Haringga Sirla was clubbed to death by supporters of archrival Persib Bandung, highlighting once again the nation’s decades-long struggle with hooliganism.

Sirla was the 70th Indonesian soccer fan to die in match-related violence since 1994, or about three deaths annually, according to Save Our Soccer figures.

It was the latest in a string of violent incidents between fans of the two clubs, whose rivalry is so fierce that Persija supporters have previously been urged not to attend matches in Bandung.

The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) suspended play indefinitely following the incident, vowing a crackdown, but critics are quick to say that Indonesia has been here before — and little has changed.

“The penalties aren’t enough,” said Dex Glenniza, managing editor of Web site Pandit Football. “Teams have not learned.”

Many hooligans have little interest in what is happening on the pitch and care more about squaring up against rivals, Glenniza said.

Yana Umar, director-general of fan club Viking Club Persib, described Persib as “a culture” with close ties to the Sundanese ethnic group native to the area.

He struggled to pinpoint the origins of his club’s feud with Persija, but said he deplored Sirla’s killing.

However, putting an end to the violence seems to be out of the grasp of Indonesian authorities. Beefing up law enforcement, stadium security and cleaning up league management have all been touted as possible solutions. Some have floated more radical ideas, including deducting points from clubs or playing matches in empty stadiums.

Soccer analyst Akmal Marhali said clubs with violent supporters must be sanctioned and questioned whether Indonesia was ready to restart play.

Indonesian soccer has been beset by other problems over the years, including poor management, corruption allegations and foreign players dying after being unable to afford medical care.

An explosive row between the domestic association and government prompted FIFA to ban Indonesia from international competition in 2015. The ban lifted last year.

The most recent violence has touched a national nerve, with the Indonesian Ministry of Youth Sports Affairs and President Joko Widodo demanding that the association tackle the problem.

Soccer authorities have pledged to review security procedures among its 18 top-flight clubs, fans and the league operator.

It also promised to consult with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation.

Many are still skeptical of positive change.

“Uproar about deaths in football is like a mushroom in the rainy season — it only lasts a month or two before it dies down,” Marhali said.