SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Koreas bid for joint team

The two Koreas are to pursue a plan to form a joint artistic gymnastics team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Seoul’s Korea Gymnastics Association (KGA) said. Yonhap reported that KGA officials are to meet their North Korean counterparts and consider the proposal at the Oct. 25 to Nov. 3 World Championships in Doha. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) is also keen to help sports exchanges between the neighbors, the report said. “An FIG executive meeting will be held in Pyongyang next January,” Yonhap quoted an unnamed KGA official as saying.

ICE HOCKEY

Lehtera probed in drug ring

The NHL on Thursday said it is investigating Philadelphia Flyers forward Jori Lehtera after a report that he is being questioned in connection with a drug bust in his native Finland. Finnish news agency MTV on Wednesday reported that Lehtera is connected with an investigation into a cocaine ring. Lehtera’s lawyer, Ari Nieminen, said no charges have been filed against Lehtera. Nieminen said he could not comment on specific details of the case, but expected the police briefing to come yesterday. “We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time,” Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said.

BOXING

HBO cancels boxing

HBO is walking away from professional boxing after 45 years of live fight programming, the network said on Thursday. HBO’s long association with the sport began in 1973, when it carried George Foreman’s knockout of reigning heavyweight world champion Joe Frazier. The network pioneered modern pay-per-view coverage of boxing. “Going forward into 2019, we will be pivoting away from programming live boxing on HBO,” HBO Sports said in a statement. “As always, we will remain open to looking at events that fit our programming mix. This could include boxing, just not for the foreseeable future.”

FOOTBALL

Panthers sign Eric Reid

The Carolina Panthers signed safety Eric Reid, it announced on Thursday, after the player spent more than six months as a free agent. The first player to join then-teammate Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, Reid in May filed a collusion grievance against the NFL as he remained unsigned. The grievance remains active, despite the Panthers deal, reports said. “This is strictly a football decision,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said.

CRICKET

Christmas matches mulled

The last barrier to a 365-day professional sporting calendar in Australia looks set to come down with a report in the Australian yesterday saying cricketers had agreed to play Twenty20 matches on Christmas Day. The paper published a leaked e-mail from the Australian Cricketers Association telling player agents they had agreed to stage Big Bash League matches on Dec. 25. The agreement has provisos for players to opt out of matches for religious belief and Cricket Australia indicated it would definitely not happen this year.