Germany wins Euro 2024 hosting bid over Turkey

AFP, NYON, Switzerland

Germany on Thursday won the race to host the 2024 European Championship as UEFA backed a bid seen as safer than a rival proposal from Turkey.

Politics, national unity and respect for human rights in Turkey emerged as key themes in the campaign to host Europe’s premier international soccer event.

In the end, the result was not close: Germany, which had been the favorite, won the vote among UEFA’s executive committee members 12-4, with one abstention.

UEFA said that the German bid already had everything in place to host a successful event — from stadiums to infrastructure.

“We will do our utmost to live up to our expectations,” German Football Association president Reinhard Grindel said.

Germany hosted the World Cup in 2006, but has never staged the Euro as a unified country: West Germany hosted in 1988.

The win also offers a boost to German soccer after a disastrous FIFA World Cup, when the nation failed to qualify for the last 16.

UEFA has also said it wants to make as much money as possible from the 2024 tournament and Germany was considered the better financial bet.

The German bid, which sees matches spread over 10 stadiums, has the capacity to sell 2.78 million tickets — nearly 300,000 more than Turkey.

However, Germany did not just pitch itself as a steady hand that can host a lucrative tournament without a hitch — it has also voiced hope that a tournament on its soil could build societal unity.

After the World Cup debacle, German soccer was engulfed in an ugly ordeal by Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s retirement from international competition.

Ozil, born in Germany to Turkish parents, accused the German association of racism after he was targeted with xenophobic comments for being photographed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the World Cup.

By coincidence, Erdogan arrived in Germany on Thursday for a three-day state visit, including talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas said the tournament “will be an opportunity to show what we stand for in Germany: openness to the world and tolerance, freedom and respect.”

“Together, we have to make the European Championship a tournament for all Europeans,” he added.

Erdogan had desperately wanted to deliver a first major sporting event to his soccer-mad nation.

Istanbul notably lost the race to host the 2020 Olympics to Tokyo, and Turkey also narrowly missed the chance of to host Euro 2016, which went to France.

Erdogan’s government has spent heavily on soccer infrastructure, including gleaming new stadiums, and pitched itself as “a land bridging continents.”

Ultimately, it proved to be not enough and Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian reputation likely did not help his cause.

This was the first Euro bidding process that included specific human rights requirements.

In an ominous sign for Turkey ahead of the vote, UEFA’s evaluation report said that “the lack of action plan in the area of human rights is a matter of concern.”

The Euro 2024 result might be a bitter personal defeat for Erdogan, who has sought to build a reputation as a man who can deliver.

Turkish Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoglu called the outcome “sad” and implied that the loser in the bidding was not Turkey, but the tournament itself, which would miss out on the experience of taking place in Turkey.