Red Sox deliver Orioles team-record 112th loss

AP, BOSTON

J.D. Martinez on Wednesday had three of Boston’s season-high 22 hits, including a three-run homer that brought his major league-leading RBI total to 127, as the Red Sox beat Baltimore 19-3 in the first game of a doubleheader that sent the Orioles to a franchise-record 112th loss.

The once-proud Orioles (45-112) had lost more than 100 games just once since moving to Baltimore in 1954: in 1988, when they lost their first 21 games en route to a 55-107 record.

The previous franchise record of 111 losses was set by the 1939 St Louis Browns.

Baltimore dropped 61.5 games behind Boston (107-51), who extended their franchise-record wins they set on Monday.

In the makeup of Tuesday night’s rain-out, David Price (16-7) settled down after an early stumble in his final tuneup before the playoffs. He allowed three runs — all in the second inning — six hits and three walks, striking out six before leaving with a 10-3 lead after five.

Price is expected to start Game 2 of the American League (AL) Division Series against the New York Yankees or Oakland.

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 1

Toronto gave outgoing manager John Gibbons a winning home send-off against celebrating Houston.

Before the game, Toronto general manager Ross Atkins announced that Gibbons would not return next season. After getting the final out, closer Ken Giles gave the ball to Gibbons and the crowd rose for a standing ovation.

World Series champions Astros clinched the AL West title when Oakland lost in extra innings at Seattle well past midnight on Tuesday.

Several of the Astros partied at a hotel meeting room, but they held a more traditional clubhouse celebration — complete with rain jackets and goggles — despite the loss.

Houston are to open the best-of-five Division Series matchup against Cleveland at home on Friday next week.

Joe Biagini (4-7) pitched 1-1/3 innings for the win and Giles, the seventh Toronto pitcher, needed just five pitches to wrap it up in the ninth, earning his 25th save in 25 opportunities.

NATIONALS 9, MARLINS 3

Bryce Harper was 0-4 with two strikeouts in a rain-shortened game that many expect was his last at Nationals Park as a Washington player, as he is to become a free agent at season’s end.

The storm arrived as Harper stood in the on-deck circle while the last out of the seventh was recorded.

Nationals rookie Victor Robles had a career-high four hits, including a three-run homer and a two-run double, and also stole a base. Brian Anderson homered for the Marlins.

Wander Suero got the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Taiwan’s Chen Wei-yin was the loser.