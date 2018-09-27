SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ICE HOCKEY

Canada’s Ouellette to retire

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Caroline Ouellette has announced her retirement from Canada’s national women’s team, Hockey Canada said on Tuesday. Ouellette, 39, is the third-highest scorer for the team with 242 points in 220 games. “What a privilege it was to play for Canada, I cherished every moment and loved every minute of it,” Ouellette said in a statement. “I shared my passion for hockey with great teammates, coaches and staff members that will remain lifelong friends.” Ouellette made her national debut in 1998 and went on to win a gold medal in each of her four Olympic Games appearances in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The Montreal-born forward also represented Canada at 12 Women’s World Championships, where she won six gold and six silver medals. Ouellette had not suited up for the national team since 2015, but has been part of the program on the coaching side.

BASEBALL

Osuna charges withdrawn

Domestic violence charges against Houston Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna were withdrawn in Toronto on Tuesday after the victim in the case declined to testify. Osuna, who was banned for 75 games earlier this year through a suspension linked to the case, has agreed to a one-year peace bond. Under the terms of the bond, Osuna is barred from contacting his victim without her consent for one year and must undergo counseling. Osuna, 23, issued a statement welcoming the conclusion of the case. “Now I can begin to put these allegations behind me and focus on baseball,” he said. Osuna was charged with assault after an alleged altercation with the mother of his three-year-old son. The woman later returned to Mexico after the incident and has not returned, prosecutors told the court.

FOOTBALL

Griffen out for mental health

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen remains away from the team indefinitely because of mental health trouble that boiled over the past week. Coach Mike Zimmer on Tuesday said that Griffen would not travel with the Vikings for their game today against the Los Angeles Rams. Griffen was held out because of a knee injury on Sunday when the Vikings lost to the Buffalo Bills, but he was in no condition to play after a scary series of incidents on Saturday last week. According to police in Minnetrista, the suburb where he lives, Griffen was acting erratically and making comments about people trying to kill him. He was eventually transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation.

FOOTBALL

Raiders’ Ball in a coma

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball is in a medically induced coma following an aneurysm that burst in his brain, multiple reports said. The 26-year-old Ball has reportedly been in the coma since Sept. 16. Ball has battled a rare blood vessel disorder called arteriovenous malformation, which is an abnormality in the connection between arteries and veins in the brain or spine. The diagnosis was made after he experienced headaches in 2011 as a member of Florida’s team. Ball was a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft and played in six games. He drew two starts and had nine tackles and one sack before his season was cut short by a knee injury.