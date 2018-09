Indonesia’s top league suspended after mob kills fan

Reuters

Indonesia’s top soccer league has been suspended indefinitely by the Football Association of Indonesia after a Persija Jakarta fan was killed by a mob of supporters of rival club Persib Bandung over the weekend, local media reported.

Association chairman Edy Rahmayadi on Tuesday told the Jakarta Post that an investigation into the death of Persija fan Haringga Sirila had been launched.

“We have to make sure the diagnosis is correct before we take action,” Rahmayadi said. “We have rules, there will be sanctions, starting from the lightest, like a reprimand, to a fine or even disqualification.”

Haringga, 23, was beaten to death by a mob near Bandung’s Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium shortly before the match on Sunday.

A video of the killing circulated online, sparking national outrage.

Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Imam Nahrawi backed a two-week stoppage to Liga 1 to allow the investigation to take place.

“This is a form of respect for victim and their families. This is also a form of national condolence and is a form of introspection. One life is very expensive compared with football,” Nahrawi told the Antara news agency. “[Evaluation] starts today. After that we together with related parties ... will take the next step.”