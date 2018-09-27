Rockies eye second wild-card spot

AP, DENVER, Colorado

David Dahl homered for a second straight night, a three-run shot in the third, as the Colorado Rockies vaulted into the final National League (NL) wild-card spot by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-3 on Tuesday night.

The Rockies’ fifth straight win moved them a half-game in front of St Louis for the second wild card after the Cardinals lost 12-4 to Milwaukee.

Colorado trailed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by one-and-a-half games entering the night and still have a chance to win their first division title. The Rockies have five games remaining.

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with two hits, while pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez added a two-run double. The Rockies scored eight of their 10 runs with two outs.

The game-changing hit was delivered by Dahl, who lined a fastball from Vince Velasquez to left for his 12th homer — nearly to the same spot where Dahl hit a two-run homer the previous night.

Reliever Chad Bettis returned to his starter’s role for a night and went 2-2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run.

The Rockies used seven relievers, with D.J. Johnson getting one out in the third to earn his first major-league win.

BREWERS 12, CARDINALS 4

Christian Yelich’s six runs led the surging Milwaukee Brewers to hurt St Louis’ playoff chances with a 12-4 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Ryan Braun went deep twice and Jesus Aguilar also connected as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in six games.

Manny Pina had two hits and drove in a run, while pitcher Gio Gonzalez contributed an RBI single for just his fourth hit of the season.

The Cardinals (87-71) fell one-half game behind the Rockies for the second NL wild card.

Milwaukee (91-67) lead Colorado by three-and-a-half games for the top wild card and entered the day one-and-a-half games back of the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

Following yesterday’s series finale, Milwaukee close the regular season with a weekend set at home against lowly Detroit.

St Louis are also off today before beginning a three-game series against the slumping Cubs at Wrigley Field.