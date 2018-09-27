United ousted by Lampard’s Derby

AP, LONDON

The coaching apprentice got the better of his former master as Frank Lampard’s Derby County on Tuesday knocked Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United out of the EFL Cup.

In a shoot-out after the game ended 2-2, the teams scored 15 consecutive penalties before United defender Phil Jones’ effort was saved by goalkeeper Scott Carson.

The 8-7 shoot-out loss to the second-tier team is another setback for Mourinho, with United already eight points behind leaders Liverpool after six games in the English Premier League.

The humbling came on the day United’s annual accounts showed that the wage bill rose 12 percent to ￡295.9 million (US$389.67 million) last season — almost ￡40 million more than Manchester City, who won the league in May by finishing 19 points ahead of their second-placed neighbors.

City were Lampard’s last English team after spending most of his career at Chelsea, where Mourinho had two spells as manager.

The former England midfielder is only in his second month as a manager of Derby.

“I’m a bit shell-shocked in a good way — what a performance from the team,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “To have the personality to take penalties and perform the way they did. I’m just a proud manager.”

The United manager was not.

Mourinho on Tuesday also chose to announce that United’s most expensive player, Paul Pogba, had been stripped of the vice captaincy.

Although Mourinho said there was “no fallout, no problems at all,” the decision came after Pogba appeared to criticize United’s style of play in a weekend draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers when he called on the team to attack more.

Pogba watched from the stands as United took the lead against Derby in the third minute when Anthony Martial’s cross from the left was helped on by Jesse Lingard to Juan Mata, who swept into the net.

However, Harry Wilson equalized with a free kick in the 59th minute and United’s problems deepened when goalkeeper Romero was sent off in the 67th for handling outside the penalty area.

Derby made the extra man count when Jack Marriott headed home from close range, a goal that was confirmed by a video assistant referee review in the 85th.

Marouane Fellaini came to United’s rescue in the fifth minute of stoppage-time with an equalizer.

There is no extra-time in the competition, with the game going straight to the shoot-out that saw United eliminated from the third round of English soccer’s second-tier knockout competition for the first time in 11 years.

“When I saw it going after the sixth, the seventh [penalty], I knew we were going to be in trouble with Jones,” Mourinho said.

The only other Premier League side beaten by lower-league opposition was Burnley, who lost 2-1 to third-tier side Burton Albion.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott has become the youngest-ever player to feature for Fulham at 15 years and 174 days.

The striker made his debut for the club after coming on in the 81st minute of a 3-1 victory over Millwall.