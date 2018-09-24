SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Team World rallies

Kevin Anderson took down Novak Djokovic for a second straight night as Team World rallied to win the final two matches and reel Team Europe’s lead back to 7-5 after the second day of the Laver Cup in Chicago on Saturday. The South African led the charge by blasting 17 aces past the Serbian world No. 3 in a 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 10-6 victory that shifted the momentum after the World side had lost the opening two matches of the day to fall 7-1 behind. “We’ve had some really close matches haven’t gone our way and I really wanted to put us back in there,” Anderson told reporters. “It’s not easy playing one of the best players of all time, but what an amazing atmosphere. I felt I played a great match — beating Novak on any stage is great and here in Chicago makes it extra special.”

RUGBY LEAGUE

Roosters reach final

The Sydney Roosters beat South Sydney 12-4 to advance to their second National Rugby League grand final in five years. The Roostersface the Melbourne Storm, who kept alive their chance of defending their title with a 22-6 win over Cronulla on Friday. Veteran Billy Slater, who scored two first-half tries for the Storm, might not be available for the grand final after he was charged with an illegal shoulder hit on Cronulla’s Sosaia Feki. It means Slater, who plans to retire after the grand final, would miss one match even with an early guilty plea. Storm management say they are confident they will beat the charge at a disciplinary hearing this week.

BOXING

Confident Joshua wins

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still eyeing a showdown with Deontay Wilder, but said he would fight anyone who comes his way after a technical knockout victory over Alexander Povetkin on Saturday. The 28-year-old Briton, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts, has been in talks about a fight with WBC title holder Wilder, which would give him a shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. However, negotiations broke down and before Joshua’s bout on Saturday, the American announced a fight with Britain’s Tyson Fury in the US on Dec. 1. With Joshua locked in to stage another fight at London’s Wembley Stadium on April 13 next year, Wilder’s December bout casts doubt on who might provide the opposition. Joshua, full of confidence after his devastating seventh round stoppage of the fierce-hitting veteran Russian which took him to 22 fights unbeaten, said Wilder was still his preferred choice. “Yes [want to face Wilder], we’ve been negotiating with their team since the [Carlos] Takam fight ... but if Wilder’s not serious, there’s other people out there,” he said.

PARA GAMES

Koreas to share flag

South Korea and North Korea have agreed to march under a neutral Korean Peninsula flag and form unified teams for some sports at the upcoming Asian Para Games. “This is the first time the two countries have paraded together and competed together at a para-sport event,” Asian Paralympic Committee chairman Majid Rashed said in a statement yesterday. About 100 athletes from South Korea and 20 from North Korea are to compete at the multi-sport event in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13.