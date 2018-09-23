Lin leads Red Sox to record-tying win

Reuters

Taiwan’s Lin Tzu-wei on Friday night delivered the tiebreaking RBI infield single in the seventh inning and hit his first major league homer in the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 7-5 in the opener of a three-game series between division champions at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Red Sox, who on Thursday clinched the American League East, improved to 105-49, despite fielding a lineup that included only two regulars — third baseman Rafael Devers and AL Most Valuable Player candidate J.D. Martinez.

Boston need just one win to clinch the best record in MLB for the season. The Red Sox’s 105th victory tied the franchise record for wins, set by the 1912 team.

The Indians, who are to be locked into a first-round post-season date with either the Houston Astros or Oakland Athletics as soon as the Red Sox win the top seed, have lost three of five since clinching their third straight AL Central title on Saturday last week.

YANKEES 10, ORIOLES 8

In New York, Aaron Hicks became the fifth Yankee to reach 25 homers and C.C. Sabathia rebounded from his shortest outing in more than three years by pitching six effective innings as New York moved closer to clinching a wild-card spot by holding on for a 10-8 victory over visiting Baltimore.

The Yankees lowered their magic number to clinch a wild-card spot to two after nearly blowing a 6-0 lead.

Hicks extended the Yankees’ lead to 6-0 with two outs in the fourth when he reached the second deck in right field by hitting a 3-1 fastball from Yefry Ramirez (1-7). The switch-hitting outfielder hit New York’s 249th homer, putting them 14 away from the major league record set by Seattle in 1997.

Athletics 7, Twins 6, 10 Innings

In Oakland, California, Khris Davis led off the bottom of the 10th inning with his second home run of the game, delivering Oakland a walk-off victory over visiting Minnesota.

A ninth walk-off win of the season kept Oakland six-and-a-half games ahead of Tampa Bay in their battle for the second AL wild-card spot. The A’s remain three-and-a-half games back of the Astros for the AL West lead.

Davis’ game-winner, his 45th homer of the season, came on the third pitch of the 10th inning by Matt Magill (3-3), who had stranded the potential winning run at third base to end the ninth.

A’s closer Blake Treinen (8-2), who worked two perfect innings, was credited with the win.

ASTROS 11, ANGELS 3

In Houston, Texas, Yuli Gurriel slugged a pair of home runs, including a first-inning grand slam, and drove in seven, while Gerrit Cole worked seven strong innings as reigning World Series champions Houston clinched a post-season berth with a win over visiting Los Angeles.

The Astros secured their 12th post-season appearance in club history and shaved their magic number to six to win the AL West for a second consecutive season.

Houston (96-57) reached 96 victories for just the fifth time in franchise history. The Astros finished 96-66 in 1986 before winning a club-record 102 games in 1998, 97 in 1999 and 101 last season.

CARDINALS 5, GIANTS 3

In St Louis, Missouri, pinch hitter Matt Adams stroked a tiebreaking two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, sending St Louis to a victory over visiting San Francisco.

The win kept the Cardinals one-and-a-half games ahead of Colorado in the race for the second wild-card spot in the National League.