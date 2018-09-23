Monaco draw with Nimes to prolong winless streak

AFP, LYON

AS Monaco’s home struggles continued on Friday night as they squandered a string of chances in a 1-1 draw with Nimes Olympique to stretch their winless run to six.

Monaco have not won at the Stade Louis II all season. In their previous home Ligue 1 match they lost to Olympique de Marseille and were on Tuesday beaten by visiting Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Promoted Nimes took the lead after 19 minutes. Captain Anthony Briancon leaped unchallenged to meet a curling free-kick from Antonin Bobichon and bulleted a header between goalkeeper Diego Benaglio’s outstretched arms. It was the central defender’s first goal in Ligue 1.

Monaco captain Radamel Falcao leveled eight minutes later, running at a back-pedaling Nimes defense and hitting a low shot that deflected off defender Gaetan Paquiez and into the corner of the goal.

Monaco dominated the game, but were frustrated by a succession of saves by Nimes goalkeeper Paul Bernadoni and by their own wastefulness.

The worst misses, both from close range, were from Falcao, who volleyed against the bar, and Moussa Sylla, who scooped a chance high a minute after coming on as a substitute.

Monaco almost paid the price when Briancon hit the bar in added time.

BUNDESLIGA

AP, STUTTGART, Germany

VfB Stuttgart on Friday again failed to score in a 0-0 draw against promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga.

Former Germany goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler was on form for Stuttgart, producing a fine reflex reaction to deny a deflected effort from American midfielder Alfredo Morales late on, having already done well to stop the visitors from taking the lead.

Stuttgart’s main problems have been at the other end of the pitch. It was the fourth match in five competitive games that they failed to score.

The result increases the pressure on coach Tayfun Korkut after claiming just two points from the opening four league games.

Stuttgart’s first-round loss in the DFB Pokal has added to the sense of unease.

? SERIE A

AP

US Sassuolo on Friday moved into second place in Serie A with a 3-1 comeback win over Empoli.

After Empoli’s Francesco Caputo scored just 18 seconds in, Sassuolo responded with goals from Kevin-Prince Boateng — his third in five matches — Gianmarco Ferrari and Federico di Francesco.

Sassuolo are two points behind Juventus, who will look to extend their perfect record at Frosinone today, and one point ahead of SPAL and SSC Napoli.

SPAL were yesterday to visit ACF Fiorentina, while Napoli are