Sports betting firm FanDuel to pay out disputed bet

AP, ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey

Upon further review, a New Jersey man is to get his full US$82,000 payout on a disputed US$110 sports bet, while several other gamblers who made similar bets at wildly inflated odds are also to be paid in full, sports betting firm FanDuel said on Thursday.

FanDuel said it would pay Anthony Prince of Newark the full 750-1 payout he was promised when the company’s automated system mistakenly generated long odds in the final moments of the Denver Broncos-Oakland Raiders game on Sunday.

The company initially refused to pay the bet placed at its sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack, saying it was not obliged to pay for obvious errors.

However, FanDuel reversed field after consulting with state gambling regulators.

“Above all else, sports betting is supposed to be fun,” the company said in a statement. “As a result of a pricing error this weekend, it wasn’t for some of our customers.”

Prince was handed his 750-1 ticket with about 1 minute left in the game with the Broncos trailing by two points on their final drive. Denver kicked a field goal with 6 seconds remaining to win 20-19, capping a second-half comeback that started with the Broncos down 12-0.

FanDuel said its system should have calculated the odds at 1-6, meaning a bettor would have had to wager US$600 to win US$100.

A 36 yard field goal itself has an 85 percent chance of success, it said.

“These kinds of issues are rare, but they do happen,” the company said. “So, this one’s on the house. We are paying out these erroneous tickets and wish the lucky customers well.”

Prince could not immediately be reached for comment.

Twelve customers, including Prince, were given incorrect odds during an 18-second computer glitch.

FanDuel also said it is to give away another US$82,000 this weekend by adding US$1,000 apiece to the accounts of 82 randomly chosen customers.