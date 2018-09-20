SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Winston sued for groping

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on Tuesday was sued in federal court in Arizona by an Uber driver who alleges he groped her during a ride she gave him in March 2016, according to documents obtained by USA Today. Winston is the only defendant named as the driver — identified as Kate P — seeks punitive damages of more than US$75,000 and a trial. When the allegations became public last year, the NFL embarked on a long investigation and determined the story was “consistent and credible.” In June, the league suspended Winston for the first three games of this season. The NFL at the time said that Winston touched the driver “in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent.” She said she did not go public with the story until the #MeToo movement convinced her to come forward.

SOCCER

Row over poem ‘like’

Two Russian players have become embroiled in a dispute over a poem on Instagram. Spartak Moscow captain Denis Glushakov and defender Andrei Yeshchenko have been accused of pressing “liking” an Instagram post by Russian actor Dmitry Nazarov that mocks Spartak coach Massimo Carrera. Writing in verse, Nazarov said: “Carrera isn’t our happiness” and wonders “how many disgraces do we need before our gratefulness runs out?” Carrera won the Russian title with Spartak last year, but they are already five points behind league leaders Zenit St Petersburg this season. Several Russian media outlets on Tuesday said that Glushakov and Yeshchenko had been suspended from training ahead of Spartak’s Europa League game today against Rapid Vienna.

GOLF

Man charged in golfer killing

US police on Tuesday charged a homeless man with the murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena, a day after the Spanish amateur champion was found dead on a golf course in Iowa. Barquin, 22, won the European Ladies’ Amateur championship in July and was studying civil engineering at Iowa State University. Her unattended golf bag was discovered at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames early on Monday, and police found her body in a pond a short distance away with stab wounds to the head, neck and upper torso. The suspect, Collin Daniel Richards, was charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court on Tuesday. “Officers located a subject who spoke of another individual living in the wooded area who had made statements of having an urge to rape and kill women,” an Ames Police Department spokesman told a news conference. A police dog tracked the scent from the victim’s body to a location in the wooded area, where police encountered Richards, who had “fresh scratches on his face consistent with a fight.”

MMA

Yamamoto dies of cancer

Tributes flowed yesterday for charismatic Japanese mixed martial artist (MMA) Norifumi “Kid” Yamamoto, who died at 41, three weeks after announcing a battle with cancer. Born to a family of wrestlers and martial artists, the wiry, tattoo-covered Yamamoto took on larger opponents in a wide range of MMA events. He won fans with a beaming, confident smile — a rarity in Japan, where many fighters tend to display stoicism rather than showmanship.