NBA, union reminds players of mental health help

AP, MIAMI

NBA players on Tuesday were reminded that help for their mental wellness is available if needed, and were urged to take advantage of it.

A letter from NBA commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts wished players well as they start the season and said that the game provides an opportunity “to change lives.”

“Each of our offices has newly enhanced mental wellness programs, which we encourage you to use,” the letter said. “It’s a critical step that can also encourage teammates and fans alike to understand that it’s a sign of strength, not weakness, to ask for help.”

All-Stars Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan last season revealed and detailed their struggles with mental health. Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said that had been treated for anxiety during the season, and new Orlando coach Steve Clifford missed time while he tended to health problems related to not sleeping enough.

The letter also said that the league and union would continue supporting players’ efforts to make societal change.

They pointed to the enshrinement earlier this month of eight former NBA players in the Basketball Hall of Fame as proof that those who play in the league have the power to influence change.

“We continue to support your efforts to bring together families, community leaders and law enforcement to rebuild trust in our neighborhoods; mentor and empower young people; encourage civic engagement; and amplify the voices of organizations that champion the values of equality, diversity and inclusion,” the letter said.