IOC envoy approves Beijing’s environmental outlook

AP, BEIJING

Snow-making for the 2022 Beijing Olympics would not bring lasting damage to the environment in parched northern China, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch said on Tuesday.

Beijing’s air and water quality are constantly improving, Samaranch said, adding that he is “very confident and comfortable” with assurances on the environment from local organizers.

“You can see almost on a monthly basis the improvement in living conditions, in air quality and water quality,” he said.

The area around Beijing generally gets only a dusting of snow during the long, dry winter, and it is to rely heavily on artificial snow for many events.

Environmental concerns, particular Beijing’s filthy winter air, were major concerns in the run-up to the city winning the contest to host the 2022 Games, but efforts to reduce auto emissions and close or relocate heavily polluting factories have brought a noticeable improvement to the city’s air quality.

Samaranch also said the IOC would not address issues related to China’s human rights record, as the IOC does not address such matters beyond ensuring the rights are protected “in the context of the Olympic Games.”

“We cannot go further than that,” he said. “Not here, not anywhere else. If we would start doing that we would be in serious trouble, because there is always someone that doesn’t like something that the other did. It’s a very fine line and a very complex issue.”

Samaranch gave high marks to Beijing’s preparations for the games.

Beijing Vice Mayor Zhang Jiandong said all venues and transport links for the Games would be completed by the end of next year, allowing the city to begin staging test events the next year.

“At this stage, you have done more than that could be expected. We feel very confident of what is going on,” Samaranch said at the conclusion of his two-day visit.