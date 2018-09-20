Dominant Hsieh sails into quarters

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the quarter-finals of the singles at the Korea Open in Seoul with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele.

The sixth seed took just 75 minutes to see off the challenge of the world No. 73, saving both break points she faced and converting five of eight, winning 61 of the 103 points contested to improve her career record against the Swiss to 1-2 after narrow defeats in Dubai last year and in Clearwater, Florida, in 2012.

Next up for the 32-year-old world No. 29 from Kaohsiung tomorrow is either Russian world No. 122 Ekaterina Alexandrova or, more likely, Latvian top seed Jelena Ostapenko, who yesterday defeated Lara Arruabarrena of Spain 6-3, 6-3 in 74 minutes in their first-round match, despite producing eight double faults.

“She’s a very good player and very consistent,” defending champion Ostapenko told the WTA Web site. “Today was a good match for me, especially for the first round, because first rounds are always tough.”

The 21-year-old world No. 10 saved three of five break points and converted five of nine as each of her winners was accompanied by whoops from the crowd.

“I was really happy that so many people came,” she said of the crowd, including a large contingent of Latvian supporters. “Especially here in [South] Korea, I have great memories from last year — the fans support me a lot so I felt really good out there today.”

Elsewhere, in the first round of the doubles at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Yang Zhaoxuan of China, the third seeds, fell to a shock 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Katarina Srebotnik of Slovenia in 71 minutes.

In the singles, Japan’s Naomi Osaka pulverized Slovak Dominika Cibulkova 6-2, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals in her first match since her US Open triumph.

The 20-year-old, who earlier this month stunned Serena Williams to become Japan’s first Grand Slam singles champion, fired 10 aces in a fearsome display.

Third seed Osaka came out with guns blazing and ripped a forehand down the line on the first point, racing away to close out the first set with a pair of thundering aces.

Cibulkova had no answer to Osaka’s firepower as the world No. 7 wrapped up a comfortable victory with a ferocious cross-court backhand after just 59 minutes.

“I didn’t really feel any pressure,” Osaka said. “It was really difficult because she’s such a great player, but I just thought it was more fun.”

Cibulkova, an Australian Open finalist in 2014, said she had been thoroughly outplayed.

“It wasn’t a match I was proud of,” she said. “I couldn’t find my rhythm. I felt I was in control of some rallies, but it was too hectic.”