Wed, Sep 19, 2018 - Page 16　

Vikings rookie kicker booted over missed field goals

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Minnesota Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson, center, reacts after missing a potential game-winning field goal in overtime against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday.

Photo: AFP

The Minnesota Vikings on Monday fired kicker Daniel Carlson after the rookie missed three crucial field goals in a 29-29 tied game with the Green Bay Packers.

Carlson was shown the door by the Vikings after just two regular season games after Sunday’s overtime stalemate at Lambeau Field.

The 23-year-old missed a 48 yard effort in the second quarter and a 49-yarder in overtime.

In the final play, he pushed a straightforward 35 yard attempt wide of the uprights, letting the Packers escape with a tie.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer described the decision to release Carlson as “pretty easy.”

“Did you see the game?” he asked reporters at a media briefing.

“Yeah, well, that’s life,” Zimmer added. “It’s hard to figure out. You think you got a guy for a while and then he goes out and misses three in a big game. But, you know, things happen, I guess.”

The Vikings have targeted former Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey as a replacement.

Bailey, 30, was released by the Cowboys in the off-season after a campaign hit by injuries last year.

Bailey is the second most accurate kicker in NFL history, with a field goal conversion rate of 88.2 percent through seven seasons.

