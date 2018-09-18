Croatia beat US to set up another final with France

AFP, ZADAR, Croatia

Croatia are to meet France in the Davis Cup final after defeating the US 3-2 as Borna Coric triumphed in the decisive match in Zadar, Croatia, on Sunday.

Coric defeated Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a thrilling fightback by the US.

Croatia are to play in their third final in November after winning the 2005 title and losing in 2016 to Argentina.

They also faced France in the final of this summer’s FIFA World Cup, with Les Bleus winning 4-2.

“This is the most special day in my life,” world No. 18 Coric told reporters as local media hailed him as a “hero.”

“I had bigger victories, but this feeling cannot be compared with any other, when the whole nation stands behind you,” the 21-year-old added.

“Now we have a ‘Dream Team,’” Croatia coach Zeljko Krajan said.

Looking ahead to November’s final against France, Krajan said that the “goal is that everyone remains healthy.”

“We have good quality and good chances [to win]”, he said. “France are strong... Davis Cup defending champions, but we will get our chances and we should believe we will use them.”

Croatia have now beaten the US in all five of their Davis Cup meetings.

Coric’s victory followed Sam Querrey’s surprise 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/6), 6-3, 6-4 win over world No. 6 Marin Cilic in the first reverse singles match which hauled the visitors level at 2-2.

“I was more nervous in this match than the first day. I had difficulties to find a rhythm... My game was not at the top level,” a visibly unhappy Cilic told reporters.

Cilic was warned by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the same official who issued three code violations to Serena Williams during the US Open final, after slamming his racket on the ground.

“It was a certain frustration, I tried to run away from negative thoughts in such a way,” Cilic said of his outburst.