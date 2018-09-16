SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Nike shares hit record

Nike shares reached an all-time high this week as data pointed to an uptick in online sales following the sporting goods giant’s ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick. Nike, a member of the Dow index, finished at US$83.49 on Friday, its highest-ever closing price, prompting applause on Twitter from NBA star and self-professed “#NikeLifer” LeBron James. Online sales rose 31 percent from Sunday last week to Tuesday over the Labor Day holiday weekend that included the Kaepernick ad. “There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales, but the data does not support that theory,” Edison Trends said through a spokesman. The Edison data showed a rise in Nike online sales in some more politically progressive states, such as Maryland and New Jersey, while Nike sales fell sharply in some of the more conservative states, including Idaho and Wyoming.

SOCCER

Rwandan officials arrested

Rwandan police said they have arrested two officials and are investigating allegations that they tried to bribe the referee before an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast last weekend. Rwanda Soccer Federation secretary-general Francois Regis Uwayezu and commissioner for competitions Eric Ruhamiriza were arrested on Wednesday after allegations made by Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau said. The federation denied any bribery attempt in a statement and said it was “shocked” by the allegations. The federation said it received a request from Pavaza for an extra US$247 for unexpected travel expenses. The federation presumed he meant for each of the four match officials and gave him nearly US$1,000. Last Sunday’s game was won by the Ivory Coast 2-1.

GOLF

Torres leads, Hsu in sixth

Tour rookie Maria Torres on Friday shared the four-way lead after two rounds in her second major tournament, while top-ranked Park Sung-hyun has the weekend off. Torres shot a two-under par 69 before Amy Olson (65), Mo Martin (66) and Lee Mi-hyang (66) matched her eight-under 134 total. Park (71) started and finished play at six-over and missed the cut by three shots. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling (67) was two shots back at six-under 136 total to share sixth place with six others, including Georgia Hall (68), last month’s Women’s British Open champion, plus former major winners Brooke Henderson (69) and Ryu So-yeon (69).

CRICKET

‘Osama’ gibe to be probed

Cricket Australia is to seek clarification from its English counterpart about an incident in which England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he was called “Osama” by an Australian player during an Ashes Test in 2015. Moeen, who is a Muslim, made the allegation in his autobiography, which is being serialized in the Times, saying the apparent reference to Islamic militant Osama bin Laden came during his Ashes debut in Cardiff. “An Australian player ... turned to me on the field and said: ‘Take that, Osama,’” he wrote. “I could not believe what I had heard. I remember going really red. I have never been so angry on a cricket field... [England coach] Trevor Bayliss must have raised it with Darren Lehmann, the Australians’ coach. Lehmann asked the player: ‘Did you call Moeen ‘Osama’?” He denied it, saying: “No, I said: ‘Take that, you part-timer.’”