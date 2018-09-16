Rockies chasing first division title in tight NL West

AP, DENVER, Colorado

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black are close friends. Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt talk all the time.

Maybe not so much right now.

This National League (NL) West title chase is serious business and shaping up to go down to the wire. Colorado hold a one-and-a-half-game lead over Los Angeles and stretched their margin to four-and-a-half over Arizona by taking three of four this week. The Rockies are aiming for their first division title in franchise history.

“I expected us to be in this position,” Arenado said. “I thought we had the type of players who could do something like this.”

Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill does not start looking at the standings until mid-September. He made an exception after his win over the Rockies on Sunday last week, just to see where things stood.

“We have a beautiful scoreboard out there,” Black joked. “We have to have that heightened focus we’ve had all season long. I don’t think you ratchet it up any higher.”

This marks the latest in a season Colorado has been alone in first place since 1995.

“It’s what you grew up dreaming about, having a chance to win the division and play important games like this,” Rockies shortstop Trevor Story said. “For me, though, it’s trying not to do too much. Just play within myself and that will be enough.”

The Dodgers have 10 NL West titles since Colorado entered the league in 1993, while the Diamondbacks have had five since 1998. The Rockies finished just behind Arizona in 2007, when they beat San Diego for a wildcard spot and advanced to their only World Series.

Following a 7-3 homestand, Colorado embarks on a nine-game trip, including three in Los Angeles and three more in Arizona. The Rockies finish up with seven in a row at home against Philadelphia (four) and Washington (three).

Los Angeles started a four-game set Thursday night in St Louis with a win against a Cardinals team trying to get into the post-season. The Dodgers then play only division opponents the rest of the way.

The Diamondbacks have the toughest stretch of the three. They still play a series in Houston against the reigning World Series champions and host a Chicago Cubs, who are trying to win the NL Central.

“Pretty much every game for us, the Dodgers and the Rockies has been a playoff game in September,” said Goldschmidt, whose Diamondbacks are 3-9 this month. “You don’t get this opportunity that often. It should be a fun end to the year for whatever team comes out on top.”

Arenado and Goldschmidt have been friends for a while, stemming from their meetings at All-Star Games and playing for Team USA, but it is on the back burner for the moment.

“I probably won’t talk to him during this series,” Arenado said. “After it, we’ll talk a little more.”

Roberts and Black also go way back, with Roberts serving as one of Black’s coaches when they were together in San Diego.

“He knows a lot of my tendencies. I know his,” Roberts said. “It’s going to be exciting. I know that.

The tight division race “is great for baseball. It’s great for all three fan bases. It’s great.”

The Dodgers have won five straight NL West crowns in mostly comfortable fashion — by 11 games last year, four in 2016, eight in 2015, six in 2014 and 11 in 2013.

“It’s been a fun September so far, and a lot of good games from now on,” Dodgers utilityman Enrique Hernandez said. “It’s going down to the final series.”