Rams’ Peters fined for celebration

Reuters

The NFL is to fine Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters US$13,000 for a lewd touchdown celebration during a Week 1 win over the Oakland Raiders, Yahoo Sports reported.

With the Rams up 26-13, Peters picked off Derek Carr’s late fourth-quarter pass at midfield and returned it for a score — turning and grabbing his crotch as he leaped backward into the end zone.

The gesture was reminiscent of Marshawn Lynch’s infamous Beast Quake run against the New Orleans Saints in 2011 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch now plays for the Raiders.

It was the first pick-six for Peters, 25, since his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, when he had eight interceptions and returned two for scores.

For his career, Peters has 56 passes defensed, 20 interceptions and 154 tackles.

Meanwhile, several NFL players were fined more than US$20,000 each for hits on the opposing quarterback in Week 1, but it was a particularly expensive weekend for defensive tackle David Onyemata of the New Orleans Saints.

Onyemata was flagged for roughing the passer twice, which resulted in a fine of US$40,108 — US$20,054 for each infraction — in a 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday last week.

In his third NFL season, Onyemata is earning a base salary of US$630,000. While that is a hefty US$39,375 per game, it is less than his fine.

Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, players can appeal and request a reduction of the fine if it exceeds half of their salary.

Other players assessed the fine for roughing the passer were Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, Sheldon Richardson of Minnesota Vikings, Grady Jarrett of Atlanta Falcons and DeMarcus Lawrence of Dallas Cowboys.

The largest single fine of the week went to New England safety Duron Harmon, who was assessed US$26,739 for his hit on Houston wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.