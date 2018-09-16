Hsieh advances to Japan final with two wins in a day

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is one match away from the women’s singles title at the Hana-Cupid Japan Women’s Open after winning two matches yesterday.

Second seed Hsieh faced off against the fifth seed Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in a quarter-final that was scheduled for Friday, but had to be postponed because of rain.

After losing to Ajla 4-6 in the first set, Hsieh fought back to win the second and third sets 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

In the evening’s semi-final, Hsieh defeated fourth seed Wang Qiang of China in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Hsieh is to face American Amanda Anisimova in the final today for a shot at the title.

The Hana-Cupid Japan Women’s Open in Hiroshima has a total purse of US$250,000.