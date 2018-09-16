Home / Sports
Sun, Sep 16, 2018 - Page 11　

Hsieh advances to Japan final with two wins in a day

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is one match away from the women’s singles title at the Hana-Cupid Japan Women’s Open after winning two matches yesterday.

Second seed Hsieh faced off against the fifth seed Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in a quarter-final that was scheduled for Friday, but had to be postponed because of rain.

After losing to Ajla 4-6 in the first set, Hsieh fought back to win the second and third sets 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

In the evening’s semi-final, Hsieh defeated fourth seed Wang Qiang of China in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Hsieh is to face American Amanda Anisimova in the final today for a shot at the title.

The Hana-Cupid Japan Women’s Open in Hiroshima has a total purse of US$250,000.

This story has been viewed 220 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top