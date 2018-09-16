Springboks, Argentina take shock wins

AFP, WELLINGTON

The Springboks upset 36-34 win over the world champion All Blacks yesterday was rated “awesome,” but “lucky” by the South Africans as they tempered celebrations in Wellington.

South Africa’s first win in New Zealand since 2009 left the home side to chalk up their first Rugby Championship loss in three years.

It also snapped the visitors’ six-match losing streak to the All Blacks dating back to 2014.

New Zealand outscored the Springboks six tries to five, but while Beauden Barrett had an off night with the boot, South African pivot Handre Pollard was successful with 5-6 shots at goal.

“I’s an awesome day for the team and an awesome day for South Africa,” captain Siya Kolisi said.

However, coach Rassie Erasmus said his team were lucky to win.

“We could have lost it in the last few seconds,” he said, after replacement All Black Damian McKenzie spilled the ball a few meters short of the line in the game’s final play.

After arriving in New Zealand on the back of losses to Argentina and Australia, Erasmus said his squad had lost some self-confidence and a victory against the All Blacks on their home turf was “unbelievable.”

“There’s no way we can get ahead of ourselves,” he added. “This was one win with a bit of luck against the best team in the world.”

The All Blacks, who remain head of the table with two rounds to play, dominated possession, but were stunned by the strong South African defense.

“Congratulations to South Africa. They played particularly well and took all the chances that were there,” coach Steve Hansen said. “We’re obviously disappointed and there are areas we have to work on.”

“Anytime you lose it hurts. The dressing room is somber, very quiet, but its important we learn something, otherwise it’s waste of time,” he added.

Leading South African rugby analyst and former Springboks coach Nick Mallett said he was amazed by the victory.

“Humble pie never tasted so delicious,” the SuperSport pundit said after the biggest Test upset this year, having predicted that South Africa would do well to lose by less than 20 points.

“There was absolutely no pre-match evidence that South Africa would win,” said the 61-year-old, who guided the Springboks to third place at the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

“New Zealand have scored an average of 35 points when beating us in recent years, so we had to get at least 36 — and that is exactly what the team did,” Mallett said. “A key factor was putting the All Blacks under pressure — it is not a situation they are used to dealing with.”

Despite the shock loss, New Zealand remain favorites to win the Rugby Championship for a sixth time in seven attempts.

They lead South Africa by six points and can clinch first place by securing a bonus-point victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires this month.

South Africa host New Zealand in Pretoria on Oct. 6 in the final round, with the 52,000 tickets sold out two months ago.

Yesterday’s other match also provided a shock defeat, after Argentina scored their first win over Australia on Australian soil in 35 years by downing the Wallabies 23-19 on the Gold Coast.

After leading Australia 17-14 at the break, the Pumas held off a spirited comeback from the Wallabies to record a famous win.

The Wallabies scored three tries to two, but were undone by their poor discipline, with Nicholas Sanchez and Emiliano Boffelli kicking three penalties between them.