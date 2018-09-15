SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Bird held for domestic abuse

Prosecutors say Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird choked his girlfriend multiple times, kicked her and prevented her from leaving his apartment for hours on Friday last week before he collapsed in distress. Bird was held on US$50,000 bail at his arraignment on Thursday on domestic violence-related charges. Not-guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Prosecutors say Bird choked the woman unconscious, threw her against the wall and dragged her by the ankles when she tried to leave his apartment in the Brighton neighborhood. Bird spent several days in a hospital after his arrest. Bird’s lawyer, former federal prosecutor Brian Kelly, said that his client “understands the seriousness of the allegations,” but that there are two sides to the story. The Celtics said they are “deeply disturbed by the allegations.”

GYMNASTICS

MSU arranging defense

Michigan State University (MSU) said it is lining up a lawyer for trustee George Perles, who is accused of covering up a rape allegation against Larry Nassar in 1992, when Perles was the athletic director and football coach. A lawsuit filed on Monday accuses Perles of blocking an investigation of a sexual assault by Nassar on a 17-year-old field hockey player. Perles is not named as a defendant, but university counsel Robert Young said the school is hiring a lawyer to assist him. The 84-year-old Perles has not commented. Nassar was a medical student in 1992 and is in now prison for child pornography and sexual assault.

HOCKEY

Leafs to allow facial hair

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be allowed to show up for work a little scruffier this season. General manager Kyle Dubas on Thursday said that he is relaxing predecessor Lou Lamoriello’s rule banning beards and mustaches. “I want the players to be at their best, whatever their individual best may be,” Dubas said. “Part of that is letting them really express themselves in a professional manner and to try and be themselves the best they can.” While some teammates will no doubt welcome the policy, Mitch Marner said it probably would not apply to him. “I got kind of lazy over the summer, didn’t really shave,” the 21-year-old joked. “I had my whole family making fun of me for what I had on my face. I saw all the guys pretty much in the summertime, all of them had a beard going, and I decided to try and see if it would happen, and it’s still not there yet, so I probably won’t be expecting one for one or two more years.”

SOCCER

Juventus’ debt doubles

Italian champions Juventus on Thursday revealed that their debt almost doubled during the financial year that ended on June 30, hitting 309.8 million euros (US$362.72 million), up from 162.5 million euros the previous season. Despite lifting a seventh straight Serie A title, the club suffered as a result of their Champions League quarter-final exit. After a profit of 42.6 million euros in 2016-2017, Juventus posted a loss of 19.2 million euros for last season. Net debt surged 90.7 percent as it climbed to 309.8 million euros, which was largely down to transfer outlays of 119.5 million euros and the “negative cash flow of operations.” The accounts do not include a breakdown of this summer’s transfers, when they purchased Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for 100 million euros.